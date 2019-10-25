Man charged in Scarborough kidnapping of woman, toddler: police

Toronto police say they have charged a man in connection with the kidnapping of a woman and an 18-month-old child in Scarborough.
Police said officers were called to Midland Avenue and Silver Star Boulevard, just north of Finch Avenue, at around 7:30 a.m. on Thursday.
Investigators said that according to multiple 911 callers, a man drove to the area and after a struggle, forced the woman and child into a vehicle. The man then drove off, police said.
Police said the three were found in Brampton a short while later.
Nathan Burke, 26, was arrested and faces 14 charges, including five counts of assault, threatening death, and two counts of kidnapping.
He was scheduled to appear in a Toronto court Friday.
—With files from Gabby Rodrigues
