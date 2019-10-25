Menu

Crime

Man charged in Scarborough kidnapping of woman, toddler: police

By Jessica Patton Global News
Posted October 25, 2019 2:15 pm
Updated October 25, 2019 2:18 pm
Woman, toddler found safe following alleged Scarborough abduction: Toronto Police
WATCH ABOVE: A woman and her 18-month-old daughter were found safe in Peel Region after they were allegedly forced into a car Thursday morning in Scarborough. Priya Sam reports.

Toronto police say they have charged a man in connection with the kidnapping of a woman and an 18-month-old child in Scarborough.

Police said officers were called to Midland Avenue and Silver Star Boulevard, just north of Finch Avenue, at around 7:30 a.m. on Thursday.

Investigators said that according to multiple 911 callers, a man drove to the area and after a struggle, forced the woman and child into a vehicle. The man then drove off, police said.

READ MORE: Woman, child found safe in Peel Region after alleged abduction in Scarborough: Toronto police

Police said the three were found in Brampton a short while later.

Nathan Burke, 26, was arrested and faces 14 charges, including five counts of assault, threatening death, and two counts of kidnapping.

He was scheduled to appear in a Toronto court Friday.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-4200, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477)

With files from Gabby Rodrigues

CrimeToronto PoliceKidnappingToronto kidnappingNathan BurkeScarborough Kidnapping
