Large crowds expected for Greta Thunberg visit to Vancouver climate strike

Send this page to someone via email

Student climate protesters are expecting a big crowd at the Vancouver Art Gallery on Friday, where Swedish activist Greta Thunberg is slated to attend a climate strike.

Friday is a Pro-D day for students, and organizers say they’re hoping that will help bolster numbers.

“It is after the federal election, so I think it’s really great that Greta is going to be here to amplify the existing climate justice movement that we’ve built here and to celebrate as well,” said Naia Lee with the Sustainabiliteens.

1:23 Greta Thunberg visits receding Athabasca Glacier Greta Thunberg visits receding Athabasca Glacier

Thunberg inspired a global youth climate justice movement when she began skipping school and sitting outside the Swedish parliament every Friday to demand climate action last year.

She stopped in Montreal after the UN climate summit in September, and Alberta last week where she attended a rally at the legislature and met with local First Nations.

Story continues below advertisement

Police had to be called after an aggressive man disrupted live news reports about the student-led, post-election climate rally in downtown #Vancouver. Here’s how grade 12 student and Sustainabiliteens organizer Naia Lee responds to that man’s climate denying message. @GlobalBC pic.twitter.com/HFJRt4e5Pm — Neetu Garcha (@NeetuGarcha) October 25, 2019

She has been travelling by Tesla and sail boat in an effort to minimize her emissions footprint as she tours North America.

READ MORE: Greta Thunberg mural in Edmonton defaced 2 days after being created

Thunberg paid a visit to Jasper National Park on her way to Vancouver, where she was joined by freshwater and climate change researcher Prof. John Pomery of the University of Saskatchewan to learn about receding glaciers.

“You can see climate change in the glaciated areas of the Rockies and other parts of the world that are glaciated perhaps more clearly than anywhere else,” Pomery told Global News.

“It’s very stark. You can walk down and see where the Athabasca glacier was when you were born.”

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Climate change activist Greta Thunberg visits Athabasca Glacier on way to Vancouver

The crowd here is growing by the minute as everyone waits in anticipation to hear from @GretaThunberg I spoke with two young girls who organized the climate strike in Victoria and they say they came over on the ferry early because “we just couldn’t miss Greta!” @CKNW pic.twitter.com/4wjAnWvSrl — Erin Ubels (@ErinUbels) October 25, 2019

The 2019 IPCC report released last month suggests the Earth has already reached a climate change tipping point, and that devastating storms that used to happen once every century will become annual occurrences by 2050, whether emissions reduced or not.

However, it said supplies of fresh drinking water and the fisheries needed to feed millions can be preserved if emissions are reduced.

The IPCC says global temperatures must be held to 1.5 C in order to avoid the worst impacts of climate change.

I reached the Pacific Ocean! pic.twitter.com/Qp1r2nARfV — Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) October 24, 2019

Story continues below advertisement

Green Party Leader Elizabeth May and Union of BC Indian Chiefs Grand Chief Stewart Philip say they also plan to attend Friday’s event in Vancouver.

Friday’s rally comes on the same day a group of 15 youths plans to file a lawsuit against the Canadian government claiming young people will disproportionately suffer the effects of climate change.

A pre-rally is scheduled for 9 a.m. Friday at the Vancouver Aquarium, while the main rally will be held at šxʷƛ̓ənəq Xwtl’e7énḵ Square (The Vancouver Art Gallery’s North Plaza) at 11 a.m.

Drivers in downtown Vancouver are being advised to expect possible traffic disruptions.

VPD anticipates a large crowd and traffic disruptions for this morning’s climate change rally and planned march with Greta Thunberg at the #VanArtGallery. Expect major delays in the downtown core throughout the morning. Follow #VPD Twitter for significant updates. #VanTraffic — Vancouver Police (@VancouverPD) October 25, 2019