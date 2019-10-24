Menu

Canada

Climate change activist Greta Thunberg visits Athabasca Glacier on way to Vancouver

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 24, 2019 3:03 pm
Updated October 24, 2019 3:07 pm
Swedish teen climate activist coming to Vancouver
WATCH ABOVE: Internationally-known Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg will be in Vancouver on Friday to take part in a post-election rally. Aaron McArthur reports.

Climate change activist Greta Thunberg has visited a glacier in Jasper National Park on her way to Vancouver to attend a climate rally.

In a tweet to her followers, the Swedish teenager thanked scientist John Pomeroy of the University of Saskatchewan and Parks Canada’s Brenda Shepherd for educating her on the effects of the climate on the national park in Alberta.

Story continues below advertisement

Shepherd is an ecologist for Parks Canada and Pomeroy is the director of the Global Water Futures Program, a university-led freshwater research project.

READ MORE: Thousands rally with Greta Thunberg at Alberta legislature for climate strike amid counter-rally

Pomeroy says they spent about six hours on the Athabasca Glacier, talking about how it has retreated due to climate change.

Thunberg has turned her protest against climate change into a global movement that has seen her speak plainly to world leaders and forums, chastising them to do something before it’s too late to reverse catastrophic weather changes.

Swedish climate activist speaks at Edmonton rally: ‘We need to start treating this crisis as a crisis’
Swedish climate activist speaks at Edmonton rally: ‘We need to start treating this crisis as a crisis’

She has been touring Western Canada and attended a climate rally in Edmonton last Friday that attracted thousands of people to the lawn of the Alberta legislature.

Thunberg also met with the chief of a northern Alberta First Nation to learn about the oilsands.

© 2019 The Canadian Press
TAGS
Climate ChangeGreta Thunbergclimate change activistAthabasca GlacierGreta Thunberg Alberta visitGreta Thunberg Athabasca GlacierGreta Thunberg BC visitGreta Thunberg Jasper
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.