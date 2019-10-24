Climate change activist Greta Thunberg visits Athabasca Glacier on way to Vancouver

Send this page to someone via email

Climate change activist Greta Thunberg has visited a glacier in Jasper National Park on her way to Vancouver to attend a climate rally.

In a tweet to her followers, the Swedish teenager thanked scientist John Pomeroy of the University of Saskatchewan and Parks Canada’s Brenda Shepherd for educating her on the effects of the climate on the national park in Alberta.

Thank you to John Pomeroy, the University of Saskatchewan, Brenda Shepherd and Parks Canada for educating me on the effects of the climate and ecological crisis on stunning Jasper Nationalpark. And thank you for giving me these incredible experiences! pic.twitter.com/0Uxtd0nOBa — Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) October 23, 2019

Story continues below advertisement

Shepherd is an ecologist for Parks Canada and Pomeroy is the director of the Global Water Futures Program, a university-led freshwater research project.

Pomeroy says they spent about six hours on the Athabasca Glacier, talking about how it has retreated due to climate change.

Thunberg has turned her protest against climate change into a global movement that has seen her speak plainly to world leaders and forums, chastising them to do something before it’s too late to reverse catastrophic weather changes.

11:03 Swedish climate activist speaks at Edmonton rally: ‘We need to start treating this crisis as a crisis’ Swedish climate activist speaks at Edmonton rally: ‘We need to start treating this crisis as a crisis’

She has been touring Western Canada and attended a climate rally in Edmonton last Friday that attracted thousands of people to the lawn of the Alberta legislature.

Thunberg also met with the chief of a northern Alberta First Nation to learn about the oilsands.