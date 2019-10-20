Greta Thunberg meets with First Nations in Fort McMurray, shoots documentary

Send this page to someone via email

Following Greta Thunberg’s very publicized visit to Edmonton on Friday, the young Swedish activist travelled up north to Fort McMurray to privately meet with leaders of First Nations communities in the area.

Travelling with the 16-year-old is a crew from the BBC shooting a documentary focused on her work on climate change and the inclusion of Indigenous views on the issue.

Thunberg met with the Mikisew Cree First Nation and Athabasca Chipewyan First Nation during her visit Saturday.

She met with the Mikisew’s Chief Archie Waquan and Athabasca Chipewyan First Nation’s Chief Allan Adam.

Thunberg also interviewed Melody Lapine, the director of the Mikisew Cree First Nation Government, for the documentary.

Adam said his meeting was arranged earlier in the week, and wasn’t made public to prevent pro-oilsands protesters from disrupting it.

While Thunberg was in Edmonton on Friday for at the massive rally at the Alberta legislature, a counter-rally of oilsands supporters drove in with a convoy of trucks.

Thunberg will be in Jasper, Alta. on Sunday.

—With files from The Canadian Press