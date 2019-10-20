Menu

Environment

Greta Thunberg meets with First Nations in Fort McMurray, shoots documentary

By Allison Bench Global News
Posted October 20, 2019 12:52 pm
Updated October 20, 2019 12:58 pm
Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg in Edmonton Friday, Oct. 18, 2019. The young activist then travelled up to Fort McMurray to meet with First Nations in the area.
Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg in Edmonton Friday, Oct. 18, 2019. The young activist then travelled up to Fort McMurray to meet with First Nations in the area. Global News

Following Greta Thunberg’s very publicized visit to Edmonton on Friday, the young Swedish activist travelled up north to Fort McMurray to privately meet with leaders of First Nations communities in the area.

Travelling with the 16-year-old is a crew from the BBC shooting a documentary focused on her work on climate change and the inclusion of Indigenous views on the issue.

READ MORE: Thousands rally with Greta Thunberg at Alberta legislature for climate strike amid counter-rally

Thunberg met with the Mikisew Cree First Nation and Athabasca Chipewyan First Nation during her visit Saturday.

She met with the Mikisew’s Chief Archie Waquan and Athabasca Chipewyan First Nation’s Chief Allan Adam.

Greta Thunberg joins climate rally of thousands in Edmonton

Thunberg also interviewed Melody Lapine, the director of the Mikisew Cree First Nation Government, for the documentary.

Adam said his meeting was arranged earlier in the week, and wasn’t made public to prevent pro-oilsands protesters from disrupting it.

READ MORE: Greta Thunberg’s Alberta visit igniting further discussion on climate change

While Thunberg was in Edmonton on Friday for at the massive rally at the Alberta legislature, a counter-rally of oilsands supporters drove in with a convoy of trucks.

Thunberg will be in Jasper, Alta. on Sunday.

Teen climate activist’s Edmonton visit met with counter-protest

—With files from The Canadian Press

