Annual Remembrance Day poppy campaign underway in Montreal

The Royal Canadian Legion’s annual poppy campaign honoring those who have fought and served for Canada began Friday, in Montreal and across the country.

The Westmount’s Royal Canadian Branch 14 was out at Alexis Nhion plaza, where veterans pinned the iconic red flowers on patrons, reminding Montrealers to remember.

“Were out here in full force to start the campaign and we will go through until Nov. 11,” retired Lieut. Col. Henry Hall said.

Holding an informal ceremony Liberal Minister and former Navy servicemen, Marc Garneau was the first recipient of the poppy, kicking off the 18 day campaign.

“I hope we will see lots of Canadians wearing the poppy in the weeks to come leading up to Remembrance Day,” Garneau said.

The last Friday of October marks first day where Canadians are invited to show their pledge to remember by sporting the Flanders field flower.

The Royal Canadian Legion estimates 20 million poppies will be distributed by its branches throughout Canada this year.

Through donations alone, Westmounts Branch 14 raised more than $64 thousand last year.

The money raised goes towards supporting Canadian veterans, families and events.

“Through the giving away of the poppies with that money we support all these different organizations,” Hall said.

The annual Remembrance Day campaign is the single largest fundraising effort by the Legion.