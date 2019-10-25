Menu

Canada

Annual Remembrance Day poppy campaign underway in Montreal

By Brayden Jagger Haines Global News
Posted October 25, 2019 2:00 pm
Updated October 25, 2019 2:28 pm
Annual poppy campaign underway in Montreal
WATCH: The Royal Canadian Legion's annual poppy campaign honouring those who have fought and served their country is underway. Global's Brayden Jagger Haines reports.

The Royal Canadian Legion’s annual poppy campaign honoring those who have fought and served for Canada began Friday, in Montreal and across the country.

The Westmount’s Royal Canadian Branch 14 was out at Alexis Nhion plaza, where veterans pinned the iconic red flowers on patrons, reminding Montrealers to remember.

Poppy campaign launch 2019
Poppy campaign launch 2019

“Were out here in full force to start the campaign and we will go through until Nov. 11,” retired Lieut. Col. Henry Hall said.

READ MORE: Phone scammers claiming to be Vancouver Poppy Fund to get credit card info, group says

Holding an informal ceremony Liberal Minister and former Navy servicemen, Marc Garneau was the first recipient of the poppy, kicking off the 18 day campaign.

“I hope we will see lots of Canadians wearing the poppy in the weeks to come leading up to Remembrance Day,” Garneau said.

The last Friday of October marks first day where Canadians are invited to show their pledge to remember by sporting the Flanders field flower.

READ MORE: Poppy 2.0: Remembrance Day symbol gets a digital makeover

The Royal Canadian Legion estimates 20 million poppies will be distributed by its branches throughout Canada this year.

Through donations alone, Westmounts Branch 14 raised more than $64 thousand last year.

The money raised goes towards supporting Canadian veterans, families and events.

“Through the giving away of the poppies with that money we support all these different organizations,” Hall said.

The annual Remembrance Day campaign is the single largest fundraising effort by the Legion.

No Stone Left Alone in Montreal
No Stone Left Alone in Montreal
