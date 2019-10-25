Man appears to steal woman’s wallet, put it down his pants in Markham distraction theft video

York Regional Police are asking for the public’s help in finding two suspects involved in a distraction theft caught on video in Markham.

Police said officers responded to a call about a theft on the patio of a restaurant in the area of Highway 7 East and Woodbine Avenue on Sept. 25.

Video surveillance released by police appears to show two men walk into a restaurant and onto the patio where they sit directly behind a woman who is at a table by herself.

The video then appears to show one of the men turn around and take the woman’s wallet out of her purse which was slung over the back of her chair. The man then proceeds to put the wallet down his pants before taking off.

Investigators said they are releasing the video in the hopes that someone may recognize one or both of the suspects.

Both suspects are male with one wearing a Vegas Golden Knights hat and the other wearing a Toronto Maple Leafs hat at the time of the incident.

Police are warning residents to be cautious and aware of their surroundings and of their belongings.

They listed the following to help people protect themselves.

• Be cautious engaging in conversation with strangers who approach you in public, especially if they offer jewelry or gifts or try to engage in physical touch

• Conceal your wallet, mobile devices and valuable jewelry if it must be worn while out in public. Try to keep your bags with personal belongings within your line of sight

• Consider hiding your jewelry while walking in public then putting it on once you have reached your destination

• Try to avoid carrying large quantities of cash and be mindful of people watching you at banks or bank machines

• If you witness any suspicious people or activity, contact police immediately. We will respond to these calls

• If your credit cards are stolen, cancel them immediately

• Criminals are opportunists. Don’t give them the opportunity to make you a victim of crime

Anyone with information is asked to contact the York Regional Police #5 District Criminal Investigations Bureau at 1-866-876-5423, ext.7545, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.