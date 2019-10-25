Menu

Crime

Murder charge laid in death on Saskatchewan First Nation

By David Giles Global News
Posted October 25, 2019 8:43 am
Police said they arrived at a home on the Onion Lake First Nation to find an unresponsive man in medical distress.
Police said they arrived at a home on the Onion Lake First Nation to find an unresponsive man in medical distress. File / Global News

A man is facing a second-degree murder charge after a man died at a disturbance at a home on a Saskatchewan First Nation, police said.

Onion Lake RCMP said they were called to the home on Onion Lake First Nation, north of Lloydminster, on Wednesday morning for a report of a disturbance.

Officers said they arrived to find an unresponsive man in medical distress.

Conrad Mooswa, 32, of the Makwa Sahgaiehcan First Nation was declared dead by paramedics.

An autopsy took place in Saskatoon on Thursday, but police have not released a cause of death.

Marvin Stanley, 27, from Onion Lake is charged in Mooswa’s death.

He was scheduled to make his first appearance in Lloydminster provincial court on Thursday.

