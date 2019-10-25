Murder charge laid in death on Saskatchewan First Nation

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

A man is facing a second-degree murder charge after a man died at a disturbance at a home on a Saskatchewan First Nation, police said.

Onion Lake RCMP said they were called to the home on Onion Lake First Nation, north of Lloydminster, on Wednesday morning for a report of a disturbance.

Officers said they arrived to find an unresponsive man in medical distress.

Conrad Mooswa, 32, of the Makwa Sahgaiehcan First Nation was declared dead by paramedics.

An autopsy took place in Saskatoon on Thursday, but police have not released a cause of death.

Marvin Stanley, 27, from Onion Lake is charged in Mooswa’s death.

Story continues below advertisement

He was scheduled to make his first appearance in Lloydminster provincial court on Thursday.

1:30 Two men charged in Saskatoon’s 14th homicide of 2019: police Two men charged in Saskatoon’s 14th homicide of 2019: police