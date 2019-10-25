Lethbridge school division expecting to feel pinch from Alberta budget 2019

Send this page to someone via email

Lethbridge-East MLA Nathan Neudorf said he’s very pleased with his government’s newly-tabled budget, despite the fiscal belt tightening that will affect Albertans.

Neudorf believes the plan is a fair one, in light of Alberta’s financial realities.

“To be able to provide a budget that gets us back to balance in four years, with cuts of only 2.8 per cent to bring that to balance, that’s a pretty moderate and very responsible tact to take,” he said.

The Lethbridge-East MLA noted the budget protects current funding for health care and education, but Holy Spirit Catholic School Division Superintendent Chris Smeaton said schools in the area will still feel the pinch.

“When you get a budget that’s the same, really it’s less services,” Smeaton said.

Story continues below advertisement

“We expected that. You’ve got a growing province, we’ve got a growing school division, so if it’s the same number that you got last year, then you know that it’s probably a little bit down in terms of what you can offer.” Tweet This

Smeaton said his school division will be forced to dip further into its surplus, after already using more than $600,000 to balance its books over the past year.

Post-secondary students in Lethbridge will also be impacted, with the freeze on tuition being lifted.

Increases will be capped at seven per cent per year, to a maximum of 21 per cent over three years.

University of Lethbridge President and Vice-Chancellor Mike Mahon released a statement Thursday evening:

“The overall funds available to Advanced Education for Campus Alberta Grants will be reduced by five per cent for the current 2019-20 fiscal year with further reductions expected in subsequent years. This reduction however will not be uniformly applied to all institutions,” Mahon’s wrote.

“In the coming days, we will learn the specific details of the Campus Alberta Grant for the University of Lethbridge as well as other funding envelopes that we receive from the Government of Alberta. Tuition revenue will remain the same for 2019-2020.”

Story continues below advertisement

Mahon added he is confident the institution will fulfill its mandate despite the cut.

READ MORE: Winners and losers in Alberta budget 2019

Neuford said the changes for post-secondary students will be gradual, and recommended that Albertans try to keep things in perspective.

“It is important to understand, Alberta actually currently spends $10,000 more per student than the average of B.C., Ontario, and Quebec. That’s a significant dollar amount,” he said.

“What we don’t want to do is have less people go to universities, but we want it to be more effective.” Tweet This

Funding for municipalities also saw a reduction.

City of Lethbridge officials are expected to address the cut on Friday.