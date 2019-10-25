Menu

Crime

Kingston woman says she and her dog were attacked by two off-leash dogs

By Jennifer Basa Global News
Posted October 25, 2019 1:59 pm
Laura Palma says she was attacked by two dogs who were off-leash last Wednesday.
While on her usual early morning walk with her young pup Ziggy, Laura Palma says she was attacked by two dogs who were off-leash last Wednesday.

The incident occurred on the front steps of a home that sits on the corner of Sydneham Street and Ordnance Street, according to Palma.

READ MORE: 10-year-old Nanaimo girl seriously injured in dog attack; father claims dogs’ owners ‘just took off’

Palma says she was on her way to McBurney Park with her dog when two dogs, which she describes as a black-and-white collie and a brown-and-black Sheppard mix, ran towards her and her dog.

“I picked him up, they were trying to bite him and they were ripping him out of my arms to the point where I fell to the ground. Then my hand was in the dogs mouth, they were biting me and Ziggy.”

She says she was kicking and screaming until a couple noticed she needed immediate help.

“The couple that was in their car saw what happened. The man jumped out of the car and got the dogs off of us. His partner called the police.”

Palma says the owner of the dogs called for them once the attack ended. She says they ran towards Sydneham and Bay streets. Other than her initial encounter with police on the 16th, Palma says she hasn’t heard anything further from police.

Though she may not know who the owner is, she wants people to be aware that there are dangerous dogs in the area and that she hopes that this won’t happen to anyone else.

Const. Ash Gutheinz from Kingston Police says, “We would recommend that if someone encountered a similar incident in regards to aggressive dogs off-leash that they should immediately contact Kingston Police who can also alert Kingston Bylaw. Allowing dogs to run off-leash in the city other than at a designated dog park is a bylaw contravention.”

READ MORE: Dog attack in Vancouver kills small dog, sends woman to hospital

