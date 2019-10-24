Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

National

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Environment

More garbage-seeking bears euthanized in B.C.

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted October 24, 2019 6:48 pm
Four bears can be seen in a South Okanagan yard. This week, the B.C. Conservation Officer Service said five bears were euthanized in Penticton.
Four bears can be seen in a South Okanagan yard. This week, the B.C. Conservation Officer Service said five bears were euthanized in Penticton. Karla Ziegler

Five bears were euthanized in Penticton, including a small family of three, the B.C. Conservation Officer Service (COS) announced on Thursday.

The bears were killed in the Wiltse residential neighbourhood of Penticton.

Related News

A COS spokesperson said euthanizing the bears was necessary for public protection, but still called it disturbing.

READ MORE: Six garbage-habituated bears killed on Thanksgiving weekend near West Kelowna

“It’s not something that we want to do,” said Tobe Sprado, COS inspector. “Our information is these bears, this one particular family group, a sow and two yearling cubs, have been there the last couple of months, but it appears they are becoming a little bit more determined in getting access to garbage.”

Sprado said bears trying to access garbage isn’t limited to just this neighbourhood, “but in general everywhere. Especially garbage handling, and also we still have a problem with the fruit in people’s yards.”

Story continues below advertisement
Rare white ‘spirit’ bear spotted with cub in B.C.
Rare white ‘spirit’ bear spotted with cub in B.C.

Specifically, Sprado called the killings “extremely difficult, it’s emotional, it’s disturbing.

“With wildlife, when we do have to put them down, they don’t necessarily go down as quickly as we would like, but it’s a part of the job that we’ve been tasked to do for the safety of the public.”

Cubs orphaned after mother bear illegally shot and killed in B.C. Interior
Cubs orphaned after mother bear illegally shot and killed in B.C. Interior

Conservation officers were forced to kill six bears in West Kelowna during the Thanksgiving long weekend.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Okanaganpentictonsouth okanaganGarbagebearsBC Conservation Officer ServiceBears euthanized
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.