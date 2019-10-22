Polar bear live cam offers a glimpse at Churchill migration

Send this page to someone via email

If you want to see polar bears in their natural habitat without making the trip up to Churchill, you’re in luck – Polar Bears International (PBI) is launching its annual live Polar Bear Cam on Tuesday.

The project, in connection with explore.org, Frontiers North Adventures, and Parks Canada, aims to showcase the annual migration of Manitoba’s polar bear population in real-time, from the tundra to Arctic sea ice where they hunt for seals.

PBI is also launching Tundra Connections, a series of educational webcasts. The series features leading polar bear researchers and conservationists, and gives viewers an opportunity to ask questions live.

Story continues below advertisement