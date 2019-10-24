Kelowna Rockets post 4-2 road win in Prince George

Send this page to someone via email

Nolan Foote had a three-point night for Kelowna, with a goal and two assists, as the Rockets posted a 4-2 road win over the Prince George Cougars on Wednesday night.

Trevor Wong, Leif Mattson and Liam Kindree also scored for Kelowna (7-4-1-0), which led 2-1 after the first period and 3-2 after the second period.

Illijah Colina and Josh Maser replied for Prince George (3-8-0-1), which outshot the Rockets 35-34.

The official attendance in Prince George was 1,734, but the CN Centre looked almost empty.

The Rockets drew first blood on the man advantage, when Wong pounced on fat-cat rebound at 9:17 of the first period.

Mattson had no goals coming into Wednesday’s game, but managed to bang one in during a goal-mouth scramble at 10:37. It took a video replay, but the goal was good.

Prince George got on the board late in the first on the man advantage, when Colina put one past goalie Roman Basran at 19:05.

In the second, the Cats tied it at 1:39, when a seeing-eye shot from defenceman Jack Sander was tipped in front by Maser.

Basran, however, boarded it up after that, finishing with 33 saves.

The Rockets regained the lead midway through the second, when Foote forced a shorthanded turnover in the offensive zone, then fed Liam Kindree in front.

Kindree made no mistake from in close to put Kelowna up 3-2 at 15:37.

It would stay that way until late in the final frame, when Foote put the final touch on fancy back-and-forth for the Rockets’ fourth goal at 17:22. The goal was Foote’s seventh of the season.

The Rockets are off this weekend and don’t play again until Tuesday and Wednesday, when they visit the Victoria Royals (4-4-1-0) for back-to-back games on Vancouver Island.