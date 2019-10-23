Menu

Sports

WHL Roundup: Tuesday, October 22, 2019

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 23, 2019 1:12 am

RED DEER, Alta. – Oliver Okuliar’s second-period goal was the eventual winner as the Lethbridge Hurricanes held on for a 4-3 win over the Red Deer Rebels on Tuesday in Western Hockey League action.

Dino Kambeitz, Justin Hall and Koletrane Wilson also scored for the Hurricanes (8-4-1).

Bryan Thomson made 26 saves for the win.

Zak Smith had a pair of goals for Red Deer (4-7-1), while Jayden Grubbe also found the back of the net.

Ethan Anders stopped 23 shots for Red Deer.

Lethbridge went 3 for 4 on the power play and the Rebels were 2 for 5 with the man advantage.

BRONCOS 7 COUGARS 2

PRINCE GEORGE, B.C. — Joona Kiviniemi had a hat trick as Swift Current routed the Cougars.

Hendrik De Klerk put away the winner at 3:21 of the second period for the Broncos (3-6-3). Matthew Culling, Hayden Ostir and Aiden Bulych also scored.

Reid Perepeluk and Filip Koffer scored for Prince George (3-7-1).

THUNDERBIRDS 3 RAIDERS 1

KENT, Wash., — Lucas Ciona’s had the eventual winner early in the second period as Seattle topped Prince Albert.

Simon Kubicek and Andrej Kukuca also scored for the Thunderbirds (3-4-3).

Brayden Watts scored for the Raiders (7-1-3).

WHEAT KINGS 10 AMERICANS 2

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Jonny Hooker and Lynden McCallum had two goals apiece as Brandon downed Tri-City.

Ben McCartney, Cole Reinhardt, Connor Gutenberg, Marcus Sekundiak, Luka Burzan and Jonny Lambos also scored for the Wheat Kings (5-7-0).

Edge Lambert and Marc Lajoie scored for the Americans (6-5-0).

—-

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 22, 2019

© 2019 The Canadian Press
