Sports

WHL Roundup: Sunday, October 20, 2019

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 21, 2019 12:11 am
Updated October 21, 2019 12:12 am

CALGARY – Mark Kastelic and Riley Stotts each scored twice as the Calgary Hitmen rallied from a three-goal deficit to defeat the Medicine Hat Tigers 6-3 on Sunday in the Western Hockey League.

Jackson Van De Leest had a goal and two assists for Calgary (6-2-1), which trailed 3-0 in the first period before rattling off six straight goals.

Carson Focht also scored and James Malm, Jonas Peterek and Ocra Wiesblatt tacked on two assists apiece.

Ryan Chyzowski led the Tigers (8-3-1) with a pair of goals. Cole Sillinger had a goal and two assists.

Jack McNaughton started in the Hitmen net, allowing three goals on nine shots through 8:08. Brayden Peters was perfect on 26 attempts the rest of the way.

Calgary’s Mads Sogaard stopped 36-of-42 shots before being replaced. Garin Bjorklund made all nine saves in 8:39.

ROYALS 3 GIANTS 1

VANCOUVER — Sean Gulka had a goal and an assist to lead Victoria (4-4-1) over the Giants (7-7-0).

ICE 7 BLADES 2

WINNIPEG — Brad Ginnell scored two goals and set up another and Jesse Makaj made 28 saves as the Ice (6-4-1) downed Saskatoon (7-6-1).

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 20, 2019.

© 2019 The Canadian Press
WHL
