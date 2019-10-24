Menu

Sports

WHL Roundup: Wednesday, October 23, 2019

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 24, 2019 1:12 am

PORTLAND, Ore. – Reece Newkirk scored twice, including the winning goal with 39 seconds left, and tacked on two assists to lift the Portland Winterhawks to a 4-3 win over the Prince Albert Raiders on Wednesday in the Western Hockey League.

Seth Jarvis and Jake Gricius also scored for Portland (7-3-1). Newkirk’s second goal sailed into an empty net at 19:21 of the third period.

That goal stood as the winner when Tyson Laventure scored for the Raiders (7-2-3) with four seconds left on the clock. Jakob Brook and Jeremy Masella also scored for the visitors.

Winterhawks goaltender Joel Hofer made 25 saves.

Boston Bilous started for Prince Albert, allowing three goals on 17 shots through 29:33. Carter Serhyenko stopped all nine shots he faced the rest of the way.

Story continues below advertisement

CHIEFS 7 WHEAT KINGS 1

SPOKANE, Wash. — Adam Beckham scored one goal and set up four more to lead the Chiefs (6-4-1) over Brandon (5-8-0).

ROCKETS 4 COUGARS 2

PRINCE GEORGE, B.C. — Nolan Foote had a goal and two assists and Roman Basran stopped 33 shots as Kelowna (7-4-1) doubled up the Cougars (3-8-1).

The Canadian Press first published this story on Oct. 23, 2019.

© 2019 The Canadian Press
WHLSaskatoon BladesKelowna RocketsLethbridge HurricanesRegina PatsPrince Albert RaidersEdmonton Oil KingsSwift Current BroncosBrandon Wheat KingsCalgary HitmenMoose Jaw WarriorsVancouver GiantsKamloops BlazersRed Deer RebelsMedicine Hat TigersKootenay IcePortland WinterhawksSeattle ThunderbirdsVictoria RoyalsPrince George CougarsEverett SilvertipsTri-City AmericansSpokane Chiefswhl-roundup
