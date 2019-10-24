Halloween 2019: What’s happening in Kitchener, Cambridge and Waterloo for kids — and adults

Send this page to someone via email

Halloween is just days away, and there are plenty of fun activities to keep kids of all ages amused between now and then.

There is even a special event for our furry friends as well.

Here is a list of Halloween-themed events taking place in Waterloo Region and beyond over the next few days:

Friday

PD Day Pumpkin Hunt (Kitchener)

With kids taking a break from school for a PD day, the Waterloo Region Museum is holding a pumpkin hunt.

A golden pumpkin will be “hidden” somewhere on the grounds, allowing those who discover it to win free year-long family passes to the museum.

PD day at the Idea Exchange (Cambridge)

There will be events to keep busy at Idea Exchanges around Cambridge on Friday.

There will be crafts at the Old Post Office, singing and dancing at Clemens Mill, some spooky fun at Queen’s Square and a monster search in Preston.

Halloween Haunted House (Waterloo)

The community room at the McCormick branch of the Waterloo Public Library will be haunted on Friday.

Kids will be able to tour the attraction from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Campfire (Waterloo)

There will be a special Halloween campfire at Waterloo Public Square from 7 p.m. until 9 p.m. on Oct. 26.

The event will feature some scary stories being shared around the fire, and warm drinks will be served.

Saturday

Monster Mash Party (Kitchener)

Take your kids to the Kitchener Market on Saturday morning to get some fresh produce and have some Halloween fun.

There will be treats and music, while the Kitchener Public Library will be at the market offering stories and crafts.

It is all free, although guests are being asked to bring donations for the local food bank.

Halloween train (St. Jacobs)

On Saturday, kids under the age of 13 who are in costume will be allowed aboard the Waterloo Central Railway for free.

The kids will have an opportunity to trick-or-treat aboard the trains.

Sunday

Spooktacular Bash (Kitchener)

This special party will feature scary games and Halloween-themed crafts.

The party is free with admission to the Waterloo Region Museum.

Halloween

TheMuseum Halloween parade (Kitchener)

TheMuseum will hold its annual Tot Parade at 11:30 a.m. on Oct. 31.

The wee ones will parade past downtown Kitchener businesses to haul in sweet and salty treats.

Kitchener fire halls (Kitchener)

The Kitchener Fire Department would love to see the wee ones on Halloween between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Firefighters will be giving out candy, providing safety tips and hosting tours, if possible.

Running through Halloween

Light show at Old Post Office (Cambridge)

The light show at the Old Post Office in Cambridge will have a special Halloween theme. Visual effects create a one-of-a-kind digital projection show.

This year, there are four shows nightly, with two including sound at 8 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. and two without at 9 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

‘The Nightmare Before Christmas’ Experience (Guelph)

This free event features characters and props from the film The Nightmare Before Christmas as well as a 10-minute light and video show.

Visitors are asked to leave a donation in support of the Aberfoyle School kindergarten program.

Pumpkins After Dark (Milton)

It is worth the drive to Milton to take in this special Halloween-themed show at Country Heritage Park.

More than 5,000 pumpkins have been carved in a special display of pumpkin artistry.

The show runs from 6:45 p.m. until 11 p.m. nightly.

#Officer’oween #contest (Waterloo Region)

The Waterloo Regional Police Service is holding its annual #Officer’oween #contest!

Send in pics of your wee ones in their police costumes, and the force will happily share them on social media. Prizes will be handed out to the top three photos.

For bigger kids

Screampark (Kitchener)

Bingemans will be holding its annual Screampark this weekend, complete with four horrifying haunts.

In addition, visitors can also take part in the Zombie Paintball Hunt, in which participants can climb aboard an authentic military truck to ground zero to do battle with zombies in an outbreak zone.

Fear Farm (Blandford-Blenheim)

Six haunt areas, six food areas, a beer garden and other entertainment are offered at the Fear Farm.

Take a stroll through Hillbilly Hike or Carnevil as you feel delightfully fearful on Friday through Sunday nights.

Nightmare on King St.: A Plugin Happening (Kitchener)

Is there a more natural fit for a Halloween party than a funeral home?

This annual party held at the former Ratz Bechtel Funeral Home benefits Supportive Housing of Waterloo.

Apolloween (Kitchener)

The downtown Kitchener Apollo Cinema will be showing the classic horror film Evil Dead on Saturday and Tuesday.

In addition, it will also show locally filmed It: Chapter Two as well as Halloween, Scream, A Nightmare on Elm Street and The Exorcist over the coming days.

On Saturday morning, its popular all-you-can-eat cereal party will have a Halloween theme.

For pooches

Sixth annual Howl-O-Ween Parade (Kitchener)

Bring your dog, dressed to impress, to Kitchener City Hall on Saturday at 1 p.m.

From there, a pack of pooches will tour downtown Kitchener and Victoria Park.