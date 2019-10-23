Thrill seekers could win $20K if they finish terrifying haunted house — but not one has yet

Send this page to someone via email

Thrill seekers need a lot more than a brave face to enter this haunted house experience.

McKamey Manor, located in Summertown, Tenn., and Huntsville, Ala., promises a 10-hour torture-horror experience too terrifying to be completed.

On top of an age requirement of 21 or older — or 18 to 20 with parental consent — participants must undergo a medical check, a background check and even sign a 40-page waiver in order to partake in the experience.

They must also pass a drug test the same day and provide proof of medical insurance in case of injury.

READ MORE: ‘Sexy’ burgers and ‘hot’ Mr. Rogers — The designer behind those viral Halloween costumes

Anyone who successfully gets through the entire haunt will win US$20,000, but not a single person has made it through yet — and it’s clear why.

Story continues below advertisement

In video footage of the haunts shared on McKamey Manor’s official site, participants can be seen blindfolded, drenched in fake blood, yelled at by actors and even locked inside small freezers.

The website notes that actors are allowed to come into contact with participants during the “aggressive experience,” but guests are not allowed to touch the actors in return.

People can be seen crying and begging to be let out, sometimes just five minutes into the experience. In one video, a woman’s choice to opt out of completing the house required her to spend the entirety of the experience inside a freezer.

WARNING: Video contains disturbing images and may not be suitable for all viewers. Discretion is advised.

Guests also have to create a safe word and watch a two-hour-long video before participating.

Story continues below advertisement

As an “inside little joke,” owner Russ McKamey told Florida-based broadcast station WFLA, participants aren’t allowed to swear.

“The manor is the most extreme haunt in the world but there’s no cussing involved,” he said.

McKamey just opened a new show at the manor called Desolation, which he described to WFLA as McKamey Manor’s most extreme show yet.

READ MORE: Oklahoma couple stages ‘It’ photo shoot re-enacting scenes from film

“Nobody’s even made it to the starting clock with this new show,” he said. “With the new mental game, it’s much more difficult. And because of that, no one’s even started the clock.”

The haunted house owner is an ex-navy man and a theatre studies major, Fast Company reports. The haunting destination has been in operation for over 20 years, having started in San Diego, Calif., before moving to the American South.

It was featured in Netflix’s documentary Haunters and in an episode of the Netflix series Dark Tourist.

The manor offers one tour a week year-round and promises to shake participants “to your very core.”

Think it might cost an arm and a leg to give your best shot at winning $20,000? Think again.

Story continues below advertisement

All McKamey wants is a bag of food for his five dogs, and the chance to test his best haunts and horrors on visitors who don’t know what they’re in for.

—

meaghan.wray@globalnews.ca