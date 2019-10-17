Menu

Canada

Hawaii mother’s Facebook post about blue buckets for autism awareness goes viral

By Shallima Maharaj Global News
Posted October 17, 2019 12:57 pm
"Please allow him (or anyone with a blue bucket) to enjoy this day and don't worry I'll say trick or treat for him..." Omairis Taylor said.
"Please allow him (or anyone with a blue bucket) to enjoy this day and don't worry I'll say trick or treat for him..." Omairis Taylor said.

A Facebook post from a mother in Hawaii is urging people to have their children use blue buckets when trick-or-treating this Halloween to raise awareness about autism.

Omairis Taylor took to social media on Sunday and shared her Halloween experience in 2018 while out with her three-year-old son who has autism.

READ MORE: Tips on how to make Halloween more accessible for children with autism

“He is nonverbal. Last year, houses [would] wait for him to say trick or treat in order for him to get a piece of candy,” she said.

“And there I go explaining the situation for the next five blocks.”

Taylor said this year, they will be using a blue bucket to signify that her son has autism.

Her post has since generated significant traction online. As of Thursday afternoon, it had been shared more than 128,000 times.

“Please allow him (or anyone with a blue bucket) to enjoy this day and don’t worry, I’ll say trick or treat for him…” she continued in her Facebook entry.

READ MORE: Barber moves boy with autism outside after he gets overwhelmed inside shop

In a statement, Autism Canada told Global News it does not endorse the blue bucket idea.

“We believe that this practice singles out the child as being different. None of the autism communities that we connect with in Canada are recommending the blue bucket for exactly this reason,” the statement read.

Autism Canada recommends that instead, parents could put a label on their child’s costume or hand a card to the homeowner that reads, “I don’t speak, but still want to tell you — trick or treat? And thank you!”

