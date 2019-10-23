Menu

Massive Alaskan moose chows down on Halloween pumpkins

By Meaghan Wray Global News
Posted October 23, 2019 2:53 pm
Moose caught on camera eating pumpkins
WATCH: John Edward and wife Billie, of Anchorage, Alaska, caught a gigantic moose eating pumpkins on video.

A hungry Alaska moose was caught on camera recently snacking on some jack-o’-lanterns.

John Edward Tuck and his wife, Billie, of Anchorage, Alaska, caught the gigantic animal kneeling down on a front lawn and digging into a pumpkin.

READ MORE: Moose smashes through doors of B.C. school district office, hangs out in boardroom

The moose was on its knees, eating one of three pumpkins sitting on the grass beside a mailbox.

The amoosing sight has clearly tickled some funny bones, with one Twitter user pointing out the shocked expression carved into one of the Halloween decorations.

Story continues below advertisement

This isn’t the first time a moose has decided to feast on Halloween decorations.

In 2016, another Alaskan moose was spotted munching on some pumpkins.

In 2018, two moose managed to get all the way up on a man’s front porch, and he recorded some footage from safely inside his home.

READ MORE: Province delivers moose-tracking smartphone app [2016]

Last month, a B.C. moose smashed through the doors of a school district office. It proceeded to hang out in the boardroom before being removed by the B.C. Conservation Officer Service.

TAGS
HalloweenAlaskaMooseAnchoragehalloween 2019carved pumpkins halloweenmoose eating carved pumpkinsmoose eating pumpkin
