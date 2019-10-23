Massive Alaskan moose chows down on Halloween pumpkins

Send this page to someone via email

A hungry Alaska moose was caught on camera recently snacking on some jack-o’-lanterns.

John Edward Tuck and his wife, Billie, of Anchorage, Alaska, caught the gigantic animal kneeling down on a front lawn and digging into a pumpkin.

The moose was on its knees, eating one of three pumpkins sitting on the grass beside a mailbox.

The amoosing sight has clearly tickled some funny bones, with one Twitter user pointing out the shocked expression carved into one of the Halloween decorations.

This isn’t the first time a moose has decided to feast on Halloween decorations.

In 2016, another Alaskan moose was spotted munching on some pumpkins.

In 2018, two moose managed to get all the way up on a man’s front porch, and he recorded some footage from safely inside his home.

Last month, a B.C. moose smashed through the doors of a school district office. It proceeded to hang out in the boardroom before being removed by the B.C. Conservation Officer Service.

