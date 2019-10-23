Menu

Canada

Over 40 downtown Guelph stores participating in annual trick-or-treating

By Matt Carty CJOY
Posted October 23, 2019 10:32 am
Trick-or-treaters can head to downtown Guelph on Saturday to score some sweets.
Trick-or-treaters can head to downtown Guelph on Saturday to score some sweets. Getty Images

Over 40 downtown Guelph businesses will be taking part in Halloween trick-or-treating on Saturday afternoon.

Now in its fourth year, families are encouraged to dress up in their best costumes and venture around the downtown core to score some candy from noon until 3 p.m.

READ MORE: Longfield re-election provides Guelph with ‘continuity’, mayor says

Maps can be picked up at one of four starting points: Valentini Hair Design at 259 Woolwich St., The Olive Experience at 132 Wyndham St. N., The Handmade Den at 24 Wilson St. or at the Guelph Public Library at 100 Norfolk St.

There will be a “spooky selfie station” at Old Quebec Street Shoppes and clay building at Play With Clay, and The Dragon is offering a free comic book as part of its annual Halloween Comic Fest.

The Dragon is also holding a raffle to win a gift basket containing hundreds of dollars worth of prizes from downtown businesses.

READ MORE: Market Parkade in downtown Guelph scheduled to open on Oct. 22

The event coincides with the grand opening of the Market Parkade. The city is hosting a party outside of city hall at Market Square from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

There will be food, games and music as part of the festivities. Parking in the parkade will be free during the celebration.

