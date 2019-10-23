Over 40 downtown Guelph stores participating in annual trick-or-treating

Send this page to someone via email

Over 40 downtown Guelph businesses will be taking part in Halloween trick-or-treating on Saturday afternoon.

Now in its fourth year, families are encouraged to dress up in their best costumes and venture around the downtown core to score some candy from noon until 3 p.m.

Maps can be picked up at one of four starting points: Valentini Hair Design at 259 Woolwich St., The Olive Experience at 132 Wyndham St. N., The Handmade Den at 24 Wilson St. or at the Guelph Public Library at 100 Norfolk St.

There will be a “spooky selfie station” at Old Quebec Street Shoppes and clay building at Play With Clay, and The Dragon is offering a free comic book as part of its annual Halloween Comic Fest.

The Dragon is also holding a raffle to win a gift basket containing hundreds of dollars worth of prizes from downtown businesses.

The event coincides with the grand opening of the Market Parkade. The city is hosting a party outside of city hall at Market Square from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

There will be food, games and music as part of the festivities. Parking in the parkade will be free during the celebration.

On Saturday October 26th from 12pm to 3pm the annual Downtown Guelph Trick-or-Treat event will be back for its 4th year. Get dressed up in your finest Hallowe’en costume, explore Downtown Guelph and score some candy at this fangtastic all ages event! 1/ pic.twitter.com/fB4Cszub9A — Downtown Guelph (@DowntownGuelph) October 22, 2019

