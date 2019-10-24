Highway construction season in Sask. wrapping up, Regina Bypass nearly complete

Send this page to someone via email

Highway construction season in Saskatchewan is coming to an end, which means the Regina Bypass will be fully open by the end of October.

It will include 65 kilometres of a four-lane (twinned) highway.

“Safe and reliable highways are important for our economy as well as the citizens of our province,” Highways and Infrastructure Minister Greg Ottenbreit said.

The first phase of the project from Highway 1 to Arcola Avenue opened in 2017.

The second and final phase see it extended from Arcola around the south and west sides of the city to Highway 11 in the north.

The $1.88 billion Regina bypass project is the single biggest infrastructure project in the province’s history.

“We have made record investments on behalf of the people of Saskatchewan to improve and maintain a transportation system that meets their demands,” Ottenbreit said.

Discussion about a bypass between the City of Regina and the province first began in the 1990s. Construction began in 2014.

The final phase of Highway 7 twinning from Saskatoon to Delisle and passing lane projects on Highway 2 north of Moose Jaw and Highway 7 west of Rosetown have already been completed.

Intersection safety improvements were also done on Highway 1 near Kalium and Highways 335 and 35 near Tisdale.

More than 1,000 kilometres of improvements have been made, this includes close to 400 km of repaving, the province said.

Repairs include over 600 km of seals and medium treatments to improve surface and keep water out.

Fourteen bridge projects and 45 culverts have been done while more will be finished over winter.