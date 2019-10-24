Harvest progresses in Saskatchewan, 83% in the bin

Send this page to someone via email

A stretch of seasonable weather allowed farmers to make progress on the 2019 harvest, Saskatchewan Agriculture reported Thursday.

Producers now have 83 per cent of the crop in the bin, up from 69 per cent a week ago, Sask. Ag said in its crop report.

The five-year average for this time of year is 93 per cent.

Officials said little precipitation in the past week meant more time in the fields for farmers, adding that more warm, dry and windy days are needed to allow progress to continue on the harvest.

Operations are nearing completion in the northeast and west-central regions, with 94 and 93 per cent of the crop, respectively, now combined.

The northwest region is 89 per cent combined, the southwest region 88 per cent, the southeast region 78 per cent and the east-central region 66 per cent.

Sask. Ag said 93 per cent of the barley crop, 89 per cent of mustard, 84 per cent of spring wheat, 83 per cent of durum, 82 per cent of chickpeas and 79 per cent of canola is in the bin.

Another 17 per cent of the canola crop is swathed or ready to straight-cut, officials said.

Producers continue to report significant downgrading at the elevator due to crops sprouting, and the majority of the crop coming off the fields is tough or damp and being placed into aeration bins or dryers, the crop report said.

Topsoil moisture conditions are rated at 18 per cent surplus, 76 per cent adequate, five per cent short and one per cent very short.

Hayland and pasture topsoil moisture are rated at 10 per cent surplus, 81 per cent adequate, seven per cent short and two per cent very short.

