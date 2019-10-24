Calgary contactor accused of defrauding subcontractors in Yorkton, Sask., project

Send this page to someone via email

Yorkton RCMP have issued a Canada-wide warrant for a man accused of not paying subcontractors for a construction project.

Police said Calgary-based GNRL Construction won a bid to renovate a large retail clothing store on Broadway Avenue in the eastern Saskatchewan city.

GNRL then hired local sub-contractors to complete the project but allegedly failed to pay them for the completed work, police said.

Mounties said they launched an investigation in December 2016 and issued the warrant on Wednesday for Christos Eutathios Fotopoulos, owner of the company.

Fotopoulos is charged with fraud over $5,000, theft over $5,000 and breach of trust.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is being asked to contact Yorkton RCMP at 306-786-4520 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

