Heritage Gas, Halifax Fire investigating gas leak in Bedford

Police are asking the public to avoid a section of Bedford Thursday morning as they investigate a reported gas leak.
In a news release, Halifax Regional Police said the gas leak in the 600 block of Broad Street was reported just after 8 a.m.
Heritage Gas confirmed in a tweet that the leak was caused by a contractor excavating in the area.
Gas service has been shut off as a result.
Heritage Gas expects to have the leak contained soon.
