Heritage Gas, Halifax Fire investigating gas leak in Bedford

Police are asking the public to avoid a section of Bedford Thursday morning as they investigate a reported gas leak.

In a news release, Halifax Regional Police said the gas leak in the 600 block of Broad Street was reported just after 8 a.m.

Heritage Gas confirmed in a tweet that the leak was caused by a contractor excavating in the area.

Heritage Gas crews are now working to shut off the gas service line to 670 Broad Street in order to stop the gas leak caused by a contractor excavating in the area. We expect to have the leak contained soon and will work to make repairs as necessary. — Heritage Gas (@heritagegas) October 24, 2019

Gas service has been shut off as a result.

Heritage Gas expects to have the leak contained soon.