Canada

Heritage Gas, Halifax Fire investigating gas leak in Bedford

By Graeme Benjamin Global News
Posted October 24, 2019 8:37 am
Halifax Fire - File photo.
Halifax Fire - File photo. File/Global News

Police are asking the public to avoid a section of Bedford Thursday morning as they investigate a reported gas leak.

In a news release, Halifax Regional Police said the gas leak in the 600 block of Broad Street was reported just after 8 a.m.

Heritage Gas confirmed in a tweet that the leak was caused by a contractor excavating in the area.

Gas service has been shut off as a result.

Heritage Gas expects to have the leak contained soon.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
TAGS
Halifax Regional PoliceHalifax fireBedford: HalifaxBroad StreetHeritage GasGas service
