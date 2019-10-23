Health Canada reinstates licence for Manitoba pot producer

Send this page to someone via email

A Winnipeg-based marijuana producer has gotten the green light to start selling pot again after the company was shut down by regulators for selling “unauthorized” batches of product.

Health Canada suspended the sales license of Bonify Medical Cannabis in February after an investigation found it had sourced and sold some 200 kilograms of weed from an illegal source.

The investigation came after Manitoba regulators seized all Bonify products from the province’s stores over possible contamination concerns.

On Wednesday Bonify said its licence to sell medical and recreational pot has been reinstated by Health Canada.

“Bonify has now fully addressed Health Canada’s compliance measures and undergone multiple Health Canada inspections,” reads a release from the company.

READ MORE: RCMP looking into Manitoba weed supplier after unauthorized pot entered legal market

Story continues below advertisement

“The company now plans to engage key stakeholders and government authorities as part of a measured approach to reintroduce its products into the marketplace.

“Bonify is confident its improved processes meet the rigorous guidelines set out by Health Canada.”

In all, 52 bags with 3.5 grams of cannabis each from the 200 kilograms of the unauthorized product were sold in Saskatchewan.

None of the pot from the unauthorized batch was sold in Manitoba.

Bonify conducted an internal investigation and three senior managers were let go and an executive assistant was released without cause.

1:45 Bonify executives fired, source of pulled product unknown Bonify executives fired, source of pulled product unknown