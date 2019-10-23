Menu

Crime

Toronto police charge associate priest with sexual exploitation, harassment

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 23, 2019 6:33 pm
Toronto police have arrested an associate priest following sexual exploitation and harassment allegations.
Toronto police have arrested an associate priest following sexual exploitation and harassment allegations. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Toronto Police say they’ve laid charges against an associate priest who works at a church in the northern part of the city.

Investigators offered few details, but allege the man sexually exploited a 17-year-old girl.

They say the 37-year-old suspect was arrested on Wednesday.

Jordan Wellington has been charged with one count each of sexual exploitation and criminal harassment.

Police say Wellington works at St. John’s Anglican Church.

They are asking anyone with more information related to the case to come forward.

© 2019 The Canadian Press
