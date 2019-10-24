Community financially supports store owner attacked and stabbed multiple times

Send this page to someone via email

Last week’s violent attack on a store owner on Cannifton Road in Belleville has shaken the small community on the outskirts of the city.

Andrew Moss, a clinical psychologist, has his practice just down the road from the general store and says no one expected an incident like that could happen there.

“We help one another,” Moss said. “We generally know one another, so obviously when the news hit we were all very, very shocked and very, very concerned for the family.”

Jason Ro was sent to hospital in Kingston on the night of Oct. 16 with multiple stab wounds and bone fractures.

Thomas Ro told Global Kingston his father was first sprayed with bear spray in the store by a single assailant.

Ro followed the man outside the store where he was set upon by a second assailant. During that altercation with the two men, Ro received multiple stab wounds.

Jamie O’Shaughnessy’s family also has a business near Ro’s’ store.

The two families have been friends for more than 25 years.

O’Shaughnessy says he reached out to his friend Thomas the next day when he heard about the incident.

“He was lost for words; he could barely talk to me,” he said. “I knew what happened but I just let him talk, he just needed to get it out.”

Jason Ro remains in hospital but is now out of the ICU, according to O’Shaughnessy.

He says Ro’s recovery will take some time.

“He does have some surgeries ahead of him and we’ll definitely keep the public posted on his well-being.”

The store has remained close since that attack, as Thomas Ro says the bear spray has done considerable damage.

Meanwhile, O’Shaughnessy started a GoFundMe campaign shortly after Jason Ro was attacked, saying he wanted to do something for his life-long friends if he could, with help from the public.

The response from the community is beyond anything O’Shaughnessy dared hope for.

To date, more than $10,000 has been donated and another campaign, set up by a second community member, has generated another $7,000.

“I’m speechless, but thank you.” says O’Shaughnessy, referring to the community response. “He’s an idol in this community and so people are acknowledging that.”

Two men were arrested in Moncton three days after the attack.

Nineteen-year-old Kyle Arsenault of Belleville and 19-year-old Jordan Earle of Moncton are both charged with attempted murder.