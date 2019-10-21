Kingston police investigating 3 criminal incidents during Queen’s Homecoming

Send this page to someone via email

Kingston police have arrested one person and are investigating two other criminal incidents that allegedly took place during Queen’s Univeristy’s Homecoming weekend.

According to a Kingston police news release, all three criminal incidents took place on Saturday, and police are still looking for several suspects involved in two of the incidents.

“The Kingston Police are disappointed with the behaviour that was displayed on Saturday, October 19, in the Aberdeen Street area,” the news release read.

The release stated that up to 12,000 students were in the Aberdeen Street area on Saturday, with 108 police officers deployed in the area to deal with the crowds.

City of Kingston dump trucks brought in to barricade both ends of Aberdeen St. #ygk pic.twitter.com/FujQYolz7H — Kraig Krause (@KrauseKraig) October 19, 2019

In total, 109 provincial offences were issued and numerous warnings were given.

One of Saturday’s incidents took place around 5 p.m. on Saturday, when a 20-year-old Toronto man allegedly jumped on a Kingston police cruiser parked on Division Street.

Police say the man was yelling and shouting as he jumped up and down on the roof, causing the nearby crowd to gather and cheer.

When police ordered the man to get down from the cruiser, he allegedly jumped off the vehicle and ran.

Nevertheless, police caught up with the man, arrested him, held him in custody to sober up and charged him mischief and causing a disturbance.

Police are also investigating damage done to a Red Bull vehicle, which was allegedly vandalized by crowds jumping and climbing over it, according to police.

Finally, as a video circulating across social media has shown, an unknown male allegedly carrying open alcohol physically assaulted a police officer.

Video posted on Snapchat last night by an unknown user shows a @KingstonPolice officer struggling with a male subject who sent repeated punches towards the officer. I don't care how drunk you are, assaulting anyone, especially an officer is 100& unacceptable. #Queenshomecoming pic.twitter.com/Xvnj7IHVrU — Dominic Christian Owens (@DomChrisOwens) October 20, 2019

“This occurred while onlookers filmed and encouraged the male suspect’s assaultive behavior; no bystander intervened to assist our officer,” the Kingston police news release read.

The criminal investigations unit of the Kingston police will be handling the various investigations.

Meanwhile, investigators are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the suspects in the two incidents that have not resulted in arrests.

Police are asking those with information regarding the assault captured on video of a Kingston police officer to contact Det. Const. Joel Fisher at 613-549-4660, ext. 6338, or via email at jfisher@kingstonpolice.ca.

Anyone with information about the damage to the Red Bull vehicle is asked to contact Const. Kevin Closs at 613-549-4660, ext. 6302, or via email at kcloss@kingstonpolice.ca.

To provide tips anonymously, call the Kingston police general number at 613-549-4660, ext. 0, and ask to remain anonymous.