Several employees sent to hospital after Guelph recycling plant evacuated

Send this page to someone via email

The Guelph Fire Department says several employees were sent to hospital after a recycling plant was evacuated due to an odour on Wednesday morning.

First responders were dispatched to the Waste Resource Innovation Centre on Dunlop Drive at around 8:30 a.m. for reports of a chemical odour.

READ MORE: Proposed 2.71 per cent levy included in Guelph’s 2020 capital budget

Officials said the Material Recovery Facility was evacuated when they arrived on scene with several employees complaining of respiratory and other health issues as a result of a solvent-type odour in the building.

Several employees were taken to Guelph General Hospital by paramedics to be treated for their symptoms and for further observation.

3:35 What you need to know about carbon monoxide poisoning What you need to know about carbon monoxide poisoning

Testing by firefighters showed there weren’t any significant air quality issues, but the building was ventilated in an effort to remove any remaining odour.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: 3-week closure coming to stretch of Guelph’s Stevenson Street

Officials said employees were removing large amounts of debris in the area believed to be the source of the odour, but they could not confirm what caused it to have such an effect on the employees.

Global News has reached out to the City of Guelph for further comment.