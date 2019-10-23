Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

National

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Traffic

3-week closure coming to stretch of Guelph’s Stevenson Street

By Matt Carty CJOY
Posted October 23, 2019 12:52 pm
A stretch of Stevenson Street in Guelph is scheduled to be closed for three weeks starting Nov. 11.
A stretch of Stevenson Street in Guelph is scheduled to be closed for three weeks starting Nov. 11. File Photo / Getty Images

The City of Guelph says a stretch of Stevenson Street North will be closed for about three weeks, beginning Nov. 11, for sewer and pipe installation.

Only local traffic will be able to get south of Eramosa Road as Stevenson will be completely closed between Elizabeth and Grove streets.

READ MORE: Longfield re-election provides Guelph with ‘continuity,’ mayor says

Drivers going north on Stevenson Road won’t be able to get very far as there will be no through traffic past Grove Street.

Drivers will be forced to use Victoria Road as a detour.

The city said local traffic will be permitted along Stevenson Street North and all businesses will remain open and accessible.

READ MORE: Over 40 downtown Guelph stores participating in annual trick-or-treating

Pedestrians will still be able to use the west sidewalk.

Story continues below advertisement

Residents should note that waste collection will not be affected and the regular pickup schedule should be followed.

Controlled explosions demolish two pylons of Genoa bridge
Controlled explosions demolish two pylons of Genoa bridge
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
TAGS
GuelphCity of GuelphGuelph constructionGuelph road closureStevenson Street GuelphStevenson Street Guelph constructionStevenson Street Guelph road closure
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.