3-week closure coming to stretch of Guelph’s Stevenson Street

The City of Guelph says a stretch of Stevenson Street North will be closed for about three weeks, beginning Nov. 11, for sewer and pipe installation.

Only local traffic will be able to get south of Eramosa Road as Stevenson will be completely closed between Elizabeth and Grove streets.

Drivers going north on Stevenson Road won’t be able to get very far as there will be no through traffic past Grove Street.

Drivers will be forced to use Victoria Road as a detour.

The city said local traffic will be permitted along Stevenson Street North and all businesses will remain open and accessible.

Pedestrians will still be able to use the west sidewalk.

Residents should note that waste collection will not be affected and the regular pickup schedule should be followed.

