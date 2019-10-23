Voter turnout in Waterloo region above national average

Send this page to someone via email

Voter turnout was higher than the national average across Waterloo region on Monday as 67.09 per cent of eligible voters cast a ballot, according to Elections Canada website.

That number is a little deceiving as aside from the ridings of Waterloo Kitchener — Conestoga, the other three ridings finished below the national mark.

The lowest of the low was in Cambridge where only 63.72 of eligible voters exercised their right to vote in the 2019 Federal Election.

By contrast, in the riding of Waterloo, 73.22 per cent of eligible voters turned out to mark a ballot on Monday.

That number also dwarfed the three Kitchener ridings.

In the region’s tightest race in Kitchener — Conestoga, 68.08 per cent of eligible voters cast a ballot while 65.71 per cent turned out to vote in the riding of Kitchener Centre.

Kitchener South Hespeler was the lowest of the three as only 64.81 per cent of eligible voters actually voted.

Nationally, 65.95 per cent of voters visited a voting booth while that number fell to 65.34 across the province.

The numbers from Elections Canada’s website do not include those voters who registered on election day.