Missing paperwork leads to delay in Kitchener-Conestoga riding: Elections Canada

The fate of the candidates running in the riding of Kitchener-Conestoga remains in limbo Tuesday morning, according to Elections Canada, after most ridings throughout the country have their winner.

As of 2 a.m. Tuesday, Liberal candidate Tim Louis held a slim 273 vote lead over Conservative rival Harold Albrecht. This number stills stands with 211 of 216 polls being counted.

The problem lies within the remaining polls.

Elections Canada spokesperson Rejean Grenier told Global News that paperwork was missing from the ballot boxes containing the votes which has left them uncounted.

He says that the returning officer for the district has been unable to get in touch with the person or people who can fill in the blanks which has caused the delay.

Grenier said that he has been told that they except to be in contact within hours at which point it will still take a few hours to get the proper numbers posted.

The close call is nothing new for candidates in Kitchener-Conestoga as Albrecht edged out Louis four years ago by a margin of just 251 votes.