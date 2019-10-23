70-year-old N.B. man sentenced to 3 years in prison for child pornography offences

Send this page to someone via email

A 70-year-old man from Sussex Corner, N.B., has been sentenced to three years in prison for child pornography offences.

New Brunswick RCMP say the sentence is the result of an investigation that began in late 2016 and culminated on June 8, 2017, when officers executed a search warrant at a home in Sussex Corner, a town 50 minutes northeast of Saint John.

Police say they seized a series of electronic devices and the man was arrested.

He was later charged with accessing child pornography, possession of child pornography and making available child pornography.

Taylor is a retired employee of New Brunswick’s Department of Social Development.

He pleaded guilty in August to the charges of making available child pornography and possession of child pornography.

On Tuesday, Taylor appeared in court and was sentenced to 36 months for making available child pornography and 24 months for possession of child pornography.

RCMP say the two sentences will be served concurrently.

In addition to the prison time, Taylor has been added to the national sex offender registry for life, will be required to submit a DNA sample and will have to abide by several conditions, including not being near children, once he is released.