Trudeau set to face questions for first time since winning minority government

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will face questions from reporters on Wednesday for the first time since winning re-election.

Trudeau lost his majority government on Monday night when voters reduced the Liberals from 177 seats in the House of Commons to 157.

Although Trudeau holds more seats than any other party, he will still need the support of at least one other party in order to pass any legislation and maintain the confidence of the majority of the House of Commons.

He hasn’t yet said who he plans to work with, but all eyes are on the NDP and its leader, Jagmeet Singh.

While Singh’s party was significantly reduced as well — going from 39 seats to 24 and losing all but one of its seats in Quebec — the NDP shares several areas of common interest with the Liberals and is poised to play kingmaker in the current minority situation.

Two of those areas of interest are pharmacare and tackling climate change, and both have prompted questions about whether they could prove to be ripe ground for an agreement, even if informal, between the Liberals and the NDP to keep the Grits in power while tackling some of those concerns.

But there are other areas where they do not disagree — Singh wants the Trans Mountain pipeline axed entirely, for example.

His party is also struggling to fundraise, though, and that raises the question of whether the NDP will actually have enough political capital to push to kill the project when they may not have the money to run another imminent campaign.

Both Trudeau and Singh have said they will not negotiate in public, but Trudeau will likely still face questions on everything from the state of conversations with the NDP and any other parties to when he plans to name a cabinet, how he will address the challenge of having no members of his party from Alberta and Saskatchewan and when he will test the confidence of the House of Commons.

Global News will have live coverage of that press conference at 1 p.m. EST.

