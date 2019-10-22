Sask. curling community mourns after competitive curler, mother passes away

The Saskatchewan curling community is grieving following the sudden death of Aly Jenkins.

She passed away suddenly this past weekend after experiencing complications during labour and delivery of her baby girl, Sydney, according to a GoFundMe page.

Team Sherry Anderson, based in Saskatoon, expressed their sadness for their teammate in a Facebook post on Monday.

“Aly was such an amazing mother, wife, daughter, sister and such an amazing friend to so many! She would always take time out of her day to catch up with everyone around her,” read the post.

“Aly was such a strong and determined woman in everything she did! She was so full of life, always had a joke to crack, such a compassionate woman and a true competitor on and off the ice. She loved this game we play with all her heart … Aly, you will be greatly missed by so many people.”

My heart hurts 😢 she’s was an amazing Wife and Mother! She loved the game of curling and was hoping to one day win the @VITERRASCOTTIES ! She loved everyone she played with and competed against! I’ll end with her favoured quote from @TSNVicRauter “makethefinal” @JayOnrait https://t.co/vkjjZYrpIv — Scott Jenkins (@scottjenkins10) October 21, 2019

According to the crowdfunding page, Sydney is still in critical condition while being looked after in the neonatal intensive care unit.

People are being asked to donate to help the family of the mother of three as they navigate the tragedy.

A celebration of Jenkins’ life will take place Oct. 27 at the Brian King Centre in Warman, Sask. at 2 p.m.

