2 charged after shooting spree in Lethbridge Monday

A man and a woman have been charged after a shooting in Lethbridge Monday morning.

Just before 8 a.m., police were called after shots were heard in the 400 block of Columbia Blvd West. Once on scene, officers spoke to a witness who told them he was around the back of a home near the alley and was confronted by a man in a white GMC Yukon. The witness said the man in the SUV pointed a gun at him before the witness ran down the alley.

He said he then heard a gunshot and the SUV sped away.

A short time later, police found the SUV parked in The Bay parking lot downtown and arrested a man and a woman in the area. Police confirmed the SUV was previously stolen and found a handgun inside after a search.

Police later learned that a second male had been dropped off at a home on the north side of Lethbridge. Police were able to arrest that man a short time later. At the time of his arrest, he was carrying a bag. Police searched the bag and found a gun and ammunition that matched a shell casing that had been recovered at the shooting earlier that morning.

As the police investigation unfolded, officers learned that in addition to the first shooting on Columbia Blvd, shots were also fired at a home on Dalhousie Court West. Police recovered two shell casings at that scene. Investigators also learned that shots were also fired at another location that hasn’t been determined yet.

Jarret Bruce Healy, 29, is facing a total of 15 charges, including possession of an unauthorized firearm, pointing a firearm and discharge a firearm with intent to endanger life. He has been remanded into custody and is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 28.

In addition to the charges related to the Monday shootings, Jarret Healy has been charged with aggravated assault for an unrelated incident that happened on Sept. 11. In that case, a 31-year-old man was found unconscious at the intersection of Mildred Dobbs Blvd and Lettice Perry Road North.

Kristylyn Nichole Health, 32, is facing one count each of breach of probation and possession of stolen property under $5,000. She has also been remanded into custody and is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 23.

Global News has reached out to Lethbridge police for information on whether the third suspect was charged. This story will be updated if that information is received.