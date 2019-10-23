Derek Sloan flips Hastings-Lennox and Addington riding back to blue

Send this page to someone via email

The red wave of 2015, it seems, has receded from the rural eastern Ontario riding of Hastings-Lennox and Addington.

Derek Sloan, a first-time politician with a legal and small business background, took the riding back for the Conservatives from Mike Bossio – who followed the fortunes of Justin Trudeau’s Liberals into office four years ago.

“We put in the work, and it turned our way this time.” Tweet This

“I know Mike Bossio worked hard as well and sometimes it goes one way and sometimes it goes the other,” Sloan said after hearing the news that he had been elected MP.

The vote count for Sloan totalled 21,225 — 2,234 more than Bossio.

Bossio said that while he’s disappointed with the results, he knocked on countless doors and campaigned as hard as he could leading up to election night, and wouldn’t change his approach.

“When I won the last election I didn’t lead in the polls — I’ve never led the polls, ever. I’ve always been the underdog,” Bossio said.

Daryl Kramp, the former MP for the region and the current MPP of Hastings-Lennox and Addington, attended Sloan’s victory party at Spud’s Restaurant in Napanee along with dozens of supporters. He told Global News that he has mentored Sloan throughout his campaign and said the riding is in good hands.

“I think he’ll bring a youthful vision. I think he’s a very principled individual, and there’s no doubt that he’ll work hard.” Tweet This

Kramp lost to Bossio in 2015 by only 225 votes. Now, the Conservatives have taken the riding back once again.

As soon as Sloan heard he was headed to Parliament Hill, he quickly hugged his wife, and after the two shared a moment in front of the applauding crowd, he reached for Kramp’s hand and pulled him in for a celebratory hug.

After pictures were taken and phone calls were made, Sloan took to the podium in the back of the small diner, and explained to his supporters what they can expect during his term as MP for Hastings-Lennox and Addington.

“They [constituents] have chosen a party that is focused on rural communities and making things like high-speed internet and cell phone service a top priority. They have chosen a party that brings in policies and investment to help people get ahead rather than giving handouts to friends and special interest groups,” Sloan said during his closing speech.

He continued to say that he intends to provide educational facilities to train local workers and to secure infrastructure funding to create more jobs — a lofty goal that he says he is confident he will accomplish during his first term.

