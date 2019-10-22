OPP appealing to public regarding alleged theft, mischief to property in Penetanguishene

Officers are appealing to the public for help solving an alleged theft and mischief incident at a Penetanguishene apartment, Southern Georgian Bay OPP say.
According to police, the incident occurred sometime between Oct. 14 and Oct. 21 at an apartment on Peel Street.
The apartment reportedly sustained considerable cosmetic damage, and a set of four snow tires on rims were removed from the property, police say.
Officers say anyone with information can contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.
