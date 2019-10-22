South Simcoe police continue search for sexual assault suspect in Bradford

Send this page to someone via email

South Simcoe police are still looking for a sexual assault suspect in Bradford in connection with an alleged incident that took place four months ago.

Police say a teen girl was walking on a public path behind the Bradford West Gwillimbury water tower on Noble Drive on June 24 at around 4 p.m., when an unknown boy approached her from behind and inappropriately touched her.

The girl continued walking on the path between Noble Drive and Roughley Street when the same boy approached her again and touched her a second time, police say.

The girl turned around, confronted the suspect and then called 9-1-1, officers say.

According to police, the suspect fled the area. They say the girl did not suffer any physical injuries.

Investigators say they’ve conducted a detailed canvas of the area and have interviewed a number of witnesses.

The suspect is described to be about 12 to 15 years old, five-foot-four, with a medium build, dark hair. He was wearing a blue T-shirt, blue jeans, black shoes with white bordering on the soles and glasses that were “most likely” sunglasses, police add.

Officers say anyone with information can contact Det. Const. Andrew Smith of the South Simcoe Police Service at 905-775-3311, ext. 1043, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

