Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

National

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

South Simcoe police continue search for sexual assault suspect in Bradford

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted October 22, 2019 2:41 pm
South Simcoe police are searching for a young suspect in an alleged sexual assault.
South Simcoe police are searching for a young suspect in an alleged sexual assault. Police handout

South Simcoe police are still looking for a sexual assault suspect in Bradford in connection with an alleged incident that took place four months ago.

Police say a teen girl was walking on a public path behind the Bradford West Gwillimbury water tower on Noble Drive on June 24 at around 4 p.m., when an unknown boy approached her from behind and inappropriately touched her.

The girl continued walking on the path between Noble Drive and Roughley Street when the same boy approached her again and touched her a second time, police say.

READ MORE: Report of teen sexually assaulted in Bradford: police

The girl turned around, confronted the suspect and then called 9-1-1, officers say.

According to police, the suspect fled the area. They say the girl did not suffer any physical injuries.

Story continues below advertisement

Investigators say they’ve conducted a detailed canvas of the area and have interviewed a number of witnesses.

READ MORE: 49-year-old man charged with sexual assault in Bradford: police

The suspect is described to be about 12 to 15 years old, five-foot-four, with a medium build, dark hair. He was wearing a blue T-shirt, blue jeans, black shoes with white bordering on the soles and glasses that were “most likely” sunglasses, police add.

Officers say anyone with information can contact Det. Const. Andrew Smith of the South Simcoe Police Service at 905-775-3311, ext. 1043, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

Three teens plead guilty in St. Michael’s sex assault scandal
Three teens plead guilty in St. Michael’s sex assault scandal
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
TAGS
South Simcoe PoliceBradfordSouth Simcoe Police ServiceBradford CrimeBradford West GwillimburyBradford newsTeen Suspectteen assaultBradford sexual assault
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

Sponsored Stories

national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.