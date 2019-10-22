Menu

Crime

Kingston police arrest man and woman in separate impaired driving incidents

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted October 22, 2019 1:54 pm
Police say one woman was impaired by drug, while another man was impaired by alcohol on Monday evening.
Police say one woman was impaired by drug, while another man was impaired by alcohol on Monday evening.

Kingston police have charged two drivers in separate impaired driving incidents that occurred on the same day. Police say one driver was impaired by alcohol while the other was impaired by a drug.

READ MORE: Impaired driver in Napanee charged with cannabis-related offences: OPP

The first incident happened around 8 p.m. Monday. Police say witnesses reported a vehicle nearly causing a head on collision in the Bath and Collins Bay roads area.

The vehicle also reportedly struck a bicycle marker on Bath Road.

When a police officer tried to pull the vehicle over, police say the vehicle ran up onto the sidewalk before coming to an abrupt stop.

According to police, the woman driving the vehicle was visibly impaired, so the officer arrested her.

The 39-year-old Bath woman was charged with operation of a motor vehicle while impaired by a drug. Her driver’s licence was automatically suspended for 90 days and her vehicle was impounded for seven days. She will face a one-year suspension if convicted.

Story continues below advertisement
Concerns new impaired driving laws are overreaching
Concerns new impaired driving laws are overreaching

That same day, at around 11 p.m., police say a vehicle struck a transformer in the Dalton Avenue and Division Street area.

Police allegedly found the man in a nearby parking lot changing a front tire. When the vehicle was searched, officers found a flat tire with a bent rim that had been removed, as well as a rear tire that was also flat, with a bent rim.

READ MORE: Police in Canada can now demand breath samples in bars, at home

Police say the man was visibly impaired by alcohol and tested at two times the legal limit.

The 26-year-old Odessa man was charged with having blood alcohol equal or over 80 milligrams within two hours of driving.

His driver’s licence was also suspended for 90 days, his vehicle was impounded for a week and he could face a one-year suspension if convicted.

