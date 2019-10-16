Impaired driver in Napanee charged with cannabis-related offences: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

A 40-year-old Kingston man is facing impaired driving and cannabis-related offences after being stopped in Napanee last week.

OPP say they stopped the man driving in Napanee on Oct. 11, around 2:30 p.m.

When he was stopped, police say he showed signs of impairment and cannabis was found readily available in the vehicle.

The driver was arrested and sent to hospital for further testing.

Lennox and Addington OPP then charged David Bertram Woodland, 40, of Kingston with driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs, having cannabis readily available, unlawful purchase of cannabis and possession of unmarked cigarettes.

Woodland was released but will answer to his charges in a Napanee court on Oct. 29.

His licence was suspended and his vehicle was impounded for seven days.