Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

National

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Impaired driver in Napanee charged with cannabis-related offences: OPP

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted October 16, 2019 4:24 pm
OPP say they stopped the man driving in Napanee on Oct. 11, around 2:30 p.m.
OPP say they stopped the man driving in Napanee on Oct. 11, around 2:30 p.m. Global News File

A 40-year-old Kingston man is facing impaired driving and cannabis-related offences after being stopped in Napanee last week.

OPP say they stopped the man driving in Napanee on Oct. 11, around 2:30 p.m.

READ MORE: No spike in cannabis-impaired driving charges 6 months after legalization: RCMP

When he was stopped, police say he showed signs of impairment and cannabis was found readily available in the vehicle.

The driver was arrested and sent to hospital for further testing.

Lennox and Addington OPP then charged David Bertram Woodland, 40, of Kingston with driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs, having cannabis readily available, unlawful purchase of cannabis and possession of unmarked cigarettes.

Cannabis driving laws applied inconsistently
Cannabis driving laws applied inconsistently

Woodland was released but will answer to his charges in a Napanee court on Oct. 29.

Story continues below advertisement

His licence was suspended and his vehicle was impounded for seven days.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
TAGS
newsImpaired DrivingNapaneeLennox and Addington OPPDrug Drivingcannabis impaired drivingOPP Napaneeimpaired by drug napaneenapanee impaired by drugnapanee impaired drivingnapanee impaired driving drug
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

Sponsored Stories

national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.