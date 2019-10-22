Man crashes car into Barrie home, charged for impaired driving: police

Send this page to someone via email

A 23-year-old man has been charged with impaired driving after he crashed into a house in Barrie on Monday evening, police say.

Shortly after 8 p.m., officers say they responded to the area of Mapleton Avenue and Marsellus Drive.

An investigation determined that the driver had tried to enter a nearby restaurant, but staff believed he was impaired and refused to serve him, police add.

The restaurant staff tried to stop the man from returning to his vehicle and called police, officers say.

The vehicle then left the property, where it travelled a short distance before hitting the house, police add.

When officers arrived, they say they found the vehicle on the property’s lawn.

The driver wasn’t injured, and no other injuries were reported, police add.

The driver, a 23-year-old Barrie man, was subsequently charged with impaired operation and dangerous operation.

He is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Barrie on Nov. 4.

