Here’s some of what Canada’s party leaders had to say after Monday’s vote

Some of what was said after Justin Trudeau’s Liberals claimed a plurality of the seats in the House of Commons in Monday’s federal election, giving them the best chance to form a federal minority government.

Justin Trudeau

“We all want safer communities, a clean planet and a good quality of life. We want this for ourselves, for our neighbours, for our kids and our grandkids. We seek hardship for none and prosperity for all. That is the world we’re working toward, and if we unite around these common goals, I know we can achieve them.” — Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau.

2:01 Federal Election 2019: Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau speaks following election win Federal Election 2019: Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau speaks following election win

“To those who did not vote for us, know that we will work every single day for you, we will govern for everyone. Regardless of how you cast your ballot, ours is a team that will fight for all Canadians…. To Canadians in Alberta and Saskatchewan — know that you are an essential part of our great country. I have heard your frustration and I want to be there to support you. Let us all work hard to bring our country together.” — Trudeau.

Story continues below advertisement

Andrew Scheer

2:04 Federal Election 2019: Scheer says ‘Canadians are relying on us’ Federal Election 2019: Scheer says ‘Canadians are relying on us’

“After the 2015 election, when Justin Trudeau looked unstoppable, all the pundits and experts said it was the beginning of another Trudeau dynasty, that he would have another 8 or 12 years in power. Tonight, Conservatives have put Justin Trudeau on notice, and Mr. Trudeau, when your government falls, Conservatives will be there and we will win.” — Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer.

Jagmeet Singh

“I also want to talk about Grassy Narrows — a community that represents the injustice, historically and ongoing, that Indigenous people continue to face. The people of Grassy Narrows are so resilient in the face of neglect and negligence and being ignored and being told they don’t matter, being ridiculed — we brought the national campaign to Grassy Narrows to let them know that they do matter, that they are worthy, and that Indigenous reconciliation is sometimes as simple as basic respect and dignity for the First Peoples of this land.” — NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh, talking about the remote northern Ontario community of Grassy Narrows First Nation.

31:18 Federal Election 2019: Jagmeet Singh full concession speech Federal Election 2019: Jagmeet Singh full concession speech

“The real winner of any election should always be the people, and that means Canadians … they want a government that works for them, not for the rich, the powerful and the well-connected. And if all MPs elected tonight hear that message and act on that message, then the real winners of this election will be the people.” — Singh.

Story continues below advertisement

Elizabeth May

10:10 Federal Election 2019: Elizabeth May full concession speech Federal Election 2019: Elizabeth May full concession speech

“It’s a big breakthrough to have a seat in Fredericton. It breaks us out of the box of people only thinking we’re a Vancouver Island party.”– Green party Leader Elizabeth May after candidate Jenica Atwin won the party’s first seat outside of B.C.

Yves-Francois Blanchet

3:01 Federal Election 2019: Bloc willing to work with any government, except if oil is sent through Quebec Federal Election 2019: Bloc willing to work with any government, except if oil is sent through Quebec

“I have a thought that’s friendly but, above all, one that recognizes a team. A little team, but a team that executed an impossible campaign — in time resources, in human resources, in money. We have done more than a lot with less than everyone.” — Bloc Quebecois Leader Yves-Francois Blanchet.

Maxime Bernier

2:37 Federal Election 2019: ‘It’s only the beginning’ declares Bernier during concession speech Federal Election 2019: ‘It’s only the beginning’ declares Bernier during concession speech

“My heart goes out to our 315 candidates across the country. They showed extraordinary courage and passion in defending our principles and policies. They did it despite nasty and shameless attacks from our opponents. They made huge personal sacrifices to offer voters a principled alternative, different from that of all the other parties. But what they did was not in vain. What we managed to accomplish in only one year is spectacular.” — People’s Party of Canada Leader Maxime Bernier.