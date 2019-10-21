Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

National

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     

Edmonton Traffic

Advertisement
Traffic

Child struck by vehicle on Edmonton’s 118 Avenue

By Emily Mertz Global News
Posted October 21, 2019 9:27 pm
An Edmonton police service vehicle.
An Edmonton police service vehicle. File/Global News

A girl was taken to hospital Monday evening after being struck by a vehicle northeast of Edmonton’s core.

Police said the eight-year-old child suffered non-life-threatening injuries. It’s believed she may have a broken leg.

She was struck at around 5:30 p.m.

Edmonton police blocked off the intersection of 118 Avenue and 66 Street in all directions.

Collision investigators were on scene as of 7:15 p.m. and expected to remain there for several more hours.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
TAGS
Edmonton policeEdmonton TrafficPedestrian StruckChild StruckEdmonton 118 AvenueGirl struck
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

Sponsored Stories

national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.