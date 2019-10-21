Child struck by vehicle on Edmonton’s 118 Avenue

Send this page to someone via email

A girl was taken to hospital Monday evening after being struck by a vehicle northeast of Edmonton’s core.

Police said the eight-year-old child suffered non-life-threatening injuries. It’s believed she may have a broken leg.

She was struck at around 5:30 p.m.

Edmonton police blocked off the intersection of 118 Avenue and 66 Street in all directions.

Collision investigators were on scene as of 7:15 p.m. and expected to remain there for several more hours.

