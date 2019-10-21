Justin Trudeau re-elected in Montreal riding of Papineau

Send this page to someone via email

Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau has been re-elected in a landslide in his home riding of Papineau in Montreal.

Preliminary results showed Trudeau winning roughly 50 per cent of the vote in a riding he has held since 2008.

With just over half of polls reporting, Trudeau had 9,725 votes over the closest candidate — the NDP’s Christine Paré, who had 3,798.

WATCH: Trudeau’s Liberals will form minority government

Meanwhile, the Liberals are projected to win the most seats in Canada’s 43rd federal election, but will return to the House of Commons with a smaller numbers of MPs, just short of a majority.

Trudeau campaigned on a promise to improve the lives of the middle class with several key pledges, including a tax cut to make the first $15,000 of income tax-free, a promise to make maternity and parental employment insurance benefits tax-free at source, and promises to expand the Canada child benefit (CBB).

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Real-time results in the federal election

The Liberals are also proposing a new tax on luxury items, eliminating tax breaks for high-income earners and increasing taxes for large companies.

Trudeau’s campaign was shaken after photos and a video emerged, showing the Liberal leader in brownface and blackface.

Trudeau’s government was also dogged by the SNC-Lavalin affair prior to the election over allegations he had pressured former attorney general Jody Wilson-Raybould to drop the criminal prosecution of Quebec engineering giant over fraud and bribery charges.

In August, Canada’s ethics watchdog said Trudeau violated the Conflict of Interest Act.

Twitter mentions per candidate

View link »