Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Port Hope police have arrested a 20-year old man for failing to comply with probation, a release said Monday.

The warrant for Riley Dennis was reportedly held by Cobourg Police Service

Police said Dennis was transferred to police custody after being arrested.

He was later released with a future court date, police added.

0:49 2 charged for illegal fishing on Ganaraska River in Port Hope 2 charged for illegal fishing on Ganaraska River in Port Hope

Story continues below advertisement