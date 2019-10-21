Menu

Crime

Toronto cop who arrested, released Bruce McArthur will attend hearing, lawyer says

By The Canadian Press
Posted October 21, 2019 11:18 am
Det. Paul Gauthier.
Det. Paul Gauthier. File / Global News

TORONTO – The lawyer representing a Toronto police officer involved in the 2016 arrest and release of serial killer Bruce McArthur says his client will attend a disciplinary hearing once it’s scheduled.

Sgt. Paul Gauthier has yet to make his first appearance before a police tribunal due to an undisclosed illness, and a date for a hearing has not yet been set.

The tribunal heard Monday morning that a disclosure motion will be the next legal step, set to take place next month.

READ MORE: Hearing postponed indefinitely for Toronto cop who arrested, released Bruce McArthur

Gauthier is charged with insubordination and neglect of duty related to his handling of a complaint by a man who alleged McArthur tried to strangle him.

A notice of hearing released earlier this year alleges Gauthier did not record a video statement from the complainant or photograph his injuries within 72 hours, as required by the force’s policy on domestic violence investigations.

Story continues below advertisement

Lawyer Lawrence Gridin says Gauthier did nothing wrong, and his client will be at the hearing to face the accusations when the time comes.

READ MORE: Illness delays hearing for Toronto cop who arrested, freed Bruce McArthur in 2016

McArthur pleaded guilty in January to eight counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of men with ties to Toronto’s gay village.

He was arrested in January 2018 and an internal probe related to the case began shortly thereafter.

© 2019 The Canadian Press
Bruce McArthur, Bruce McArthur investigation, Sgt. Paul Gauthier, Toronto Police, Toronto police tribunal hearing
