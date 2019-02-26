Crime
February 26, 2019

Illness delays hearing for Toronto cop who arrested, freed Bruce McArthur in 2016

By Staff The Canadian Press

TORONTO – A disciplinary hearing for a Toronto police officer involved in the 2016 arrest and release of serial killer Bruce McArthur has been put over until April.

The prosecution indicated Sgt. Paul Gauthier is requesting an indefinite adjournment due to an unspecified illness.

Full details of the accusations against Gauthier have yet to be released at the police tribunal.

However, his lawyer says they relate to alleged failures in dealing with a man who complained in 2016 that McArthur had tried to strangle him.

It would take until January 2018 before McArthur was finally arrested and charged with killing men with ties to Toronto’s gay village.

McArthur pleaded guilty earlier this year to eight counts of first-degree murder.

