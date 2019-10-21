Video appears to show carriage horse collapsing in Griffintown

Send this page to someone via email

The Anti-calèche Defense Coalition is looking for people who may have witnessed what appears to be the collapse of a carriage horse.

The group, which describes itself as a coalition to ban horse-drawn carriages, posted a video on social media on Sunday showing what appears to be a carriage horse that has collapsed on the ground. According to the group, the incident happened between 10 p.m. and 11 p.m. Saturday in Griffintown.

“If you are a witness and have more details, please let us know and contact the police,” the group wrote in a Facebook post accompanying the video. “Let’s hope there is an investigation.”

However, according to Montreal police spokesperson Raphael Bergeron, there won’t be a police investigation into the matter.

“There’s nothing criminal,” Bergeron told Global News.

The City of Montreal banned the use of carriage horses last year. The ban comes into effect on Dec. 31.

The coalition is also calling on Quebec’s Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food (MAPAQ) to “do an investigation and seize all the horses living in sick and substandard conditions at the stable in Griffintown,” according to Mirella Colalillo, a spokesperson for the group.

MAPAQ spokesperson Yohan Dallaire-Boily told Global News the ministry will not comment on individual cases, adding that MAPAQ opens a formal investigation whenever it receives a formal complaint.

The Montreal SPCA says it doesn’t have much information about the event shown in the video but is concerned about the welfare and safety of carriage horses in Montreal.

“Fortunately, the bylaw prohibiting the use of horse-drawn carriages in Montreal will come into effect on Dec. 31, 2019,” Montreal SPCA spokesperson Marie-Ève Fraser wrote in a statement to Global News. “In the meantime, we invite the carriage-horse owners in Montreal to participate in the placement program for former carriage horses to provide their animal a peaceful retirement.”

