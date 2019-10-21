Anthony Henday connection open in south Edmonton

Send this page to someone via email

There was some relief for commuters in south Edmonton to start the work week on Monday.

The new Heritage Valley Trail connection from Ellerslie Road to Anthony Henday opened to traffic.

The new Heritage Valley Trail (135 street) and Anthony Henday Connection from Ellerslie Road is now open to traffic! We thank everyone for their patience as we completed this exciting new connection in the southwest. #yegtraffic — City of Edmonton (@CityofEdmonton) October 21, 2019

The exit is on 135 Street and replaces the 127 Street exit from Ellerslie and Anthony Henday, which was closed in May.

The city said the 127 Street access was closed before the new connection was finished to allow for its construction.

“We’re at the point now where we need to close 127 Street now because the new 135 (Street) connection actually goes through and past the existing connection, so we need to remove the old to build the new,” engineering technologist Ryan Drummond said in May.

127 Street is being reconfigured to provide transit and public parking access from Ellerslie Road to the new Heritage Valley Park and Ride, located on the corner of 127 Street and Ellerslie Road.

The 127 Street interchange was built more than a decade ago when that particular section of the Henday had intersections with signals, which slowed down traffic.

The opening of Heritage Valley Trail is much-needed relief for drivers in the area who are still dealing with the widening of Ellerslie Road from 135 Street to 111 Street.

Future plans for the area of south Edmonton also include a new hospital.

